Officials: 3 men in critical condition after crash in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three men are in critical condition after a crash in Muhlenberg County Saturday morning.

It happened in the 770 block of State Route 189 South.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews saw a Kentucky Utility pole snapped in half with live wires down and a vehicle on its top wedged between trees.

Fire officials say the vehicle caught fire shortly after they arrived at the scene.

We’re told Kentucky Utilities turned the power off so crews could start extrication and extinguish the fire.

The fire department says they used a grid method to search the surrounding area for other possible patients, but they didn’t find any.

Three men in total were in the vehicle. Fire officials say two men were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with extensive injuries and are listed in critical condition.

We’re told the third man was taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital before needing an emergency transfer to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Greenville fire officials say the vehicle lost control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to go airborne before striking a tree. After reflecting off the tree, officials say it landed on its top, where it became lodged in a group of trees.

Crews say State Route 189 South was closed for several hours, but it is now back open.

