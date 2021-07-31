New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s case numbers are the most that Vanderburgh County has seen in months.

Out of the 163 cases reported countywide on Friday, officials say 76% were unvaccinated people.

Some new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows why these numbers might be spiking.

The data illustrates the contagious nature of the Delta variant. Health officials are comparing the variant to chickenpox in terms of how fast it spreads.

On top of the highly transmissible variant, health officials say there are new symptoms to look out for.

“Where it used to be taste and smell, sneezing seems to be that new differentiating symptom,” Deaconess Hospitalist Dr. Phillip Adams said when asked about how symptoms of COVID-19 have changed since the Delta variant came into the picture.

He says people may want to second-guess what they may think are seasonal allergies.

“Headache is another predominant one, sore throat and runny nose,” Dr. Adams said.

He says this variant has a “viral load” that’s a thousand times bigger than the original strain, which means that many more particles are in the air.

“The infectivity is going to be much higher because you’ve got a lot more viral particles,” Dr. Adams said. “They have more effect on the body as well. It’s much easier to transmit them to other people, which is where we’re passing this along.”

This explains the recent trend of increasing case numbers. On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Health Department reported the highest amount of new cases since January.

“The numbers are really getting high,” Vanderburgh County Health Department spokesperson Joe Gries said. “We had a week or so when we were in the fifties. It dropped down near the weekend, then it started to climb this week into the twenties and thirties, and now we’re seeing 160 cases. Obviously, the virus is still in our community. It’s still being spread.”

“So, that false sense of security in terms of, ‘We’ve been through this, we went through those few rounds, it was fine for the most part, we should be out of the woods at this point,’” Dr. Adams said. “What we’re seeing is - we’re not done with COVID yet.”

