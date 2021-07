PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a motorcycle driver was airlifted with serious injuries after a crash in Perry County.

The crash happened on State Road 66 at Triplett Road on Saturday.

Troopers say they assisted the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorcycle driver airlifted after crash in Perry Co. (Indiana State Police)

