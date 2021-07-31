Birthday Club
Jury convicts Greenville man for attempting to entice child in sexual activity

29-year-old Dustin Stone of Greenville was arrested in November 2018.
29-year-old Dustin Stone of Greenville was arrested in November 2018.(Source: McCracken County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County man was convicted by a federal jury on Friday for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

He’s accused of heading to Paducah with “the intent of having sex” with a 13-year-old girl, according to officials. In reality, Stone had been communicating with undercover detectives with the Paducah Police Department.

Police say the man also sent sexually explicit text messages.

Stone was previously convicted in Muhlenberg Circuit Court for the “Attempted Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor in a sex offense” back in 2014.

He was ordered in that case to be placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

Stone’s sentencing is scheduled for December 9.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

