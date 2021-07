EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch says crews are on the scene of a working fire.

They say it’s in the 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.

Dispatchers tell 14 News Broadway Avenue is shut down from Cumberland to Delmar Avenue.

The call came in just after 1:20 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

