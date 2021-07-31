Birthday Club
Crowds of people support local businesses at ‘Downtown Newburgh Nights’ event

Crowds of people enjoyed live music, food and some shopping at the “Downtown Newburgh Nights”...
Crowds of people enjoyed live music, food and some shopping at the "Downtown Newburgh Nights" event on Friday.(WFIE)
By Derek Mullins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Newburgh was alive and well this weekend as people had the chance to take part in the “Downtown Newburgh Nights” event on Friday.

Downtown Newburgh Nights provided locals the opportunity to enjoy everything the downtown area had to offer, including music, food and shopping.

14 News spoke to one business owner about the importance of getting out and supporting local establishments.

“This is everybody’s livelihood - these small businesses, so something like this where we can have the Newburgh Nights, it’s a big deal for all of us to come out,” Nick Burch with Jennings Station Public House said. “And the community to support us and show support back to them, it’s a big deal.”

The event happens on the fourth Friday of every month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

