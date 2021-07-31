Birthday Club
Bear spotted in Hopkins County

Officials confirm a bear sighting that happened in Hopkins County this past week.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm a bear sighting that happened in Hopkins County this past week.

[Bear spotted in Henderson and Webster Counties]

The Charleston Volunteer Fire Department posted images of the bear on the agency’s official Facebook page.

Fire officials say the bear was spotted Wednesday on Charleston Road near Dunn Cemetery, which is located right outside of Dawson Springs.

This sighting follows other separate bear sightings across the Tri-State in the last few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

