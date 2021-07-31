Bear spotted in Hopkins County

CHARLESTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm a bear sighting that happened in Hopkins County this past week.

The Charleston Volunteer Fire Department posted images of the bear on the agency’s official Facebook page.

Fire officials say the bear was spotted Wednesday on Charleston Road near Dunn Cemetery, which is located right outside of Dawson Springs.

This sighting follows other separate bear sightings across the Tri-State in the last few weeks.

