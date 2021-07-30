Vanderburgh Co. Jail receives 100 doses in 4th round of vaccinations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Vanderburgh County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Dave Wedding.

These doses are for inmates, jail staff and other personnel.

Sheriff Wedding tell 14 News this will be the fourth round of vaccinations inside the jail. He also says the jail has 15 active cases.

The sheriff says the vaccine is available to everyone, but they cannot force anyone to get vaccinated.

