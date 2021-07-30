DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess Co. deputies say a semi overturned Friday morning.

They say the driver was hauling 170 pigs when it happened.

Deputies say he was on KY 1554 and tried to get on the westbound Audubon Parkway. They say he was going too fast for the turn.

Semi hauling pigs overturns in Daviess Co. (Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)

Several pigs were killed, but the driver was not hurt.

The other pigs were picked up by a truck from the same farm.

Deputies say the scene should clear around 11 a.m.

