Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianne Glaser.
Police: Woman arrested after hitting moped driver
Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson
Biggest jackpot winner ever at French Lick Casino
Southern Ind. man wins French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 163 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Jones.
Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop

Latest News

Attendees at the Vanderburgh County Fair this week can take home some homemade art.
Chainsaw artist making noise with artwork at Vanderburgh Co. Fair
Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
Daniel Lyne, a Daviess County Public Schools custodian, was presented with the 2021 Fred Award...
Daviess Co. custodian recognized as ‘Fred Award’ winner
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters