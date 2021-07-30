Police: Henderson man in jail after assaulting officers during arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a Henderson man assaulted two officers while trying to place him in handcuffs Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 1700 block of South Green Street.

Officers were called to the apartment for a domestic disturbance.

They say after interviewing witnesses, they were going to arrest 34-year-old Andrew Webb on domestic-related charges.

However, police say Webb refused to put his hands behind his back and became aggressive with officers when trying to put him in handcuffs.

They say Webb ended up assaulting both officers during the process.

They were eventually able to get him in handcuffs, and he was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Webb faces strangulation, assault and resisting charges.

Officials say the officers were treated for minor injuries.

