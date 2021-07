INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Pacers chose former Oregon guard Chris Duarte as the team’s lone first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Indiana selected Duarte as the No. 13 overall pick.

The Pacers also hold two second-round selections at No. 54 and No. 60 in this year’s draft.

