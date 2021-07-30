Officials reminding about school traffic safety as students head back soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Back-to-school traffic is just around the corner as students head back next month, and law enforcement agencies want you to be aware of changing traffic patterns to keep students safe.

Indiana State Police say some things you can do to keep your kids safe at bus stops include:

Attaching a piece of high visibility fluorescent or reflective material to their clothing

If your child has to walk in the street, make sure they walk in a single-file line facing traffic

While waiting for the bus, make sure they are at least six feet from the road

It’s also important to remember that school zone speed limits will be going into place and many school zones have flashing signs to remind drivers.

It’s also important to pay attention to crossing guards and students crossing the roadway.

The first group of EVSC students head back on August 9 with all students heading back on August 13.

Some schools head back to class next like some students in the Evansville Catholic Diocese.

Many still have another whole week of summer vacation.

