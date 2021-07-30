Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Officials reminding about school traffic safety as students head back soon

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Back-to-school traffic is just around the corner as students head back next month, and law enforcement agencies want you to be aware of changing traffic patterns to keep students safe.

Indiana State Police say some things you can do to keep your kids safe at bus stops include:

  • Attaching a piece of high visibility fluorescent or reflective material to their clothing
  • If your child has to walk in the street, make sure they walk in a single-file line facing traffic
  • While waiting for the bus, make sure they are at least six feet from the road

It’s also important to remember that school zone speed limits will be going into place and many school zones have flashing signs to remind drivers.

It’s also important to pay attention to crossing guards and students crossing the roadway.

The first group of EVSC students head back on August 9 with all students heading back on August 13.

Some schools head back to class next like some students in the Evansville Catholic Diocese.

Many still have another whole week of summer vacation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianne Glaser.
Police: Woman arrested after hitting moped driver
Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson
Jason Jones.
Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop
Biggest jackpot winner ever at French Lick Casino
Southern Ind. man wins French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever
Gov. Beshear updates back-to-school plans to reflect new CDC guidance

Latest News

Kentucky officials to announce ‘Shot a Million’ winners Fri.
Indiana COVID-19
Indiana health officials to give COVID-19 update
Evansville
Lane restrictions set for I-69 this weekend
Vaccine clinics coming to Eastland Mall
Vaccine clinic coming to Eastland Mall Friday