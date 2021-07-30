Noticeably cooler with scattered rain possible Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that rolled through last night were ahead of a cold front pushing through the Tri-State today, finally breaking our 6-day stretch of highs in the 90s. A second cold front will move through this weekend, reinforcing this shift to cooler and less humid weather.

Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon but will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by the end of the night under a few clouds. Great weather for Friday After 5 in Owensboro!

Saturday, we may see some sunshine early, but our skies will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in as well, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Most of that rain will taper off to the south overnight Saturday night as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

While some lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are certainly possible with any storms that develop Saturday, it looks like the chance of severe weather will probably stay to our west-southwest this time around.

A stray shower or storm may linger into Sunday, but the second half of the weekend looks mainly dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunny skies will dominate our weather for most of next week, but our temperatures will remain cooler than average. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday and will only climb a few more degrees into the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s, and we could even dip into the upper 50s in some locations, especially early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. These temperatures are more typically for mid-September than late July and early August.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.