Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.

A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson
Shooting at apartments on Eden Drive
EPD investigating shooting at east side apartments
Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Latest News

Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with the United Methodist Youth Home to allow students...
Ivy Tech Community College partnering with youth home to provide easier access to education
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo
Lime scooters came to the Tri-State area in June 2021.
Downtown Evansville shares e-scooter safety tips