LIVE: Gold medalist Jackie Young flies home, arrives at EVV

Jackie Young poses with fans at EVV
Jackie Young poses with fans at EVV(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton’s Jackie Young is home from Tokyo!

The Olympic gold medalist landed around 2 p.m. Friday at Evansville Regional Airport.

Several friends and family members were there to surprise her.

Jackie was told just a few people would be there to pick her up.

Here’s a live picture from EVV:

[Previous: Princeton’s Jackie Young interviewed on Today after winning Olympic gold]

Jackie, of course, is a Princeton native and holds the record as Indiana High School basketball’s all time leading scorer - boys or girls.

The WNBA player just won Olympic gold in Tokyo with Team USA’s 3x3 women’s basketball.

A big parade is planned in Princeton Saturday.

It’s at 4 p.m. and there will be two laps from the square to McDonald’s.

Fans are asked to line Broadway with signs.

