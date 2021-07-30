LIVE: Gold medalist Jackie Young flies home, arrives at EVV
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton’s Jackie Young is home from Tokyo!
The Olympic gold medalist landed around 2 p.m. Friday at Evansville Regional Airport.
Several friends and family members were there to surprise her.
Jackie was told just a few people would be there to pick her up.
Here’s a live picture from EVV:
Jackie, of course, is a Princeton native and holds the record as Indiana High School basketball’s all time leading scorer - boys or girls.
The WNBA player just won Olympic gold in Tokyo with Team USA’s 3x3 women’s basketball.
A big parade is planned in Princeton Saturday.
It’s at 4 p.m. and there will be two laps from the square to McDonald’s.
Fans are asked to line Broadway with signs.
