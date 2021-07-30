Lane restrictions set for I-69 this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane restrictions are set to go into place on I-69 in Evansville this weekend.

INDOT crews will be painting the overpass at Oak Grove Road, just south of the interchange at Morgan Avenue.

One lane of traffic will stay open in each direction at all times.

However, open lanes are restricted to 16-feet.

Work is expected to last until the end of August, depending on weather conditions.

