Kentucky officials to announce ‘Shot a Million’ winners Fri.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Another lucky person could soon be a millionaire in Kentucky.

State officials drew another name for the “Shot a Million.”

It was an effort to boost local vaccinations in the state.

They’ll announce that name Friday.

One vaccinated Kentuckian will win $1 million and five lucky students between 12 and 17 will win scholarships to a Kentucky state college or university.

We’ll have more on that later today.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.