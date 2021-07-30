Kentucky officials to announce ‘Shot a Million’ winners Fri.
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Another lucky person could soon be a millionaire in Kentucky.
State officials drew another name for the “Shot a Million.”
It was an effort to boost local vaccinations in the state.
They’ll announce that name Friday.
One vaccinated Kentuckian will win $1 million and five lucky students between 12 and 17 will win scholarships to a Kentucky state college or university.
We’ll have more on that later today.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.