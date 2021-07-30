Birthday Club
Ivy Tech Community College partnering with youth home to provide easier access to education

Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with the United Methodist Youth Home to allow students...
Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with the United Methodist Youth Home to allow students an easier path to college.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with the United Methodist Youth Home to allow students an easier path to college.

The partnership will allow those at the Youth Home to work towards achieving their High School Equivalency, while also earning college credit at Ivy Tech.

All is being provided at no cost to the students.

“We are happy to be able to provide these services to our community’s youth,” Daniela Vidal, chancellor of Ivy Tech Evansville said. “Beginning with our youth is the way Ivy Tech can make a difference and give everyone a good start to develop our workforce and make a strong community.”

Ivy Tech will also provide students at UMYH with career coaching.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

