Indiana health officials to give COVID-19 update

Indiana COVID-19
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana health officials will be giving a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.

Health leaders are expected to talk about the virus’s impact on the Hoosier state.

Right now, Warrick and Gibson counties are sitting in the “orange” advisory level, while surrounding counties are in the “yellow.”

You will be able to watch that here at noon.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 23,269 cases, 405 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,291 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,094 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,906 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,831 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,642 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,393 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,430 cases, 34 deaths

