Henderson Schools administrator on leave after arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Director of Administration for Henderson County Schools has been placed on leave.

Court records show Scotty Martin is charged with domestic violence.

They show his next arraignment is set for Aug. 31.

Martin is out of jail on bond.

Henderson County Schools sent this statement:

“The administration at Henderson County Schools learned of the arrest of Scotty Martin, Director of Administration for Henderson County Schools. The alleged offense occurred off-campus and outside of school hours. Mr. Martin has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.”

