Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Newly released CDC information shows just how contagious the Delta variant is compared to the original strain of COVID-19. Indiana state officials plan to discuss the increase in cases today.

Roads could get more congested as kids head back to school in a few weeks. Officials are reminding drivers to especially watch those school zones.

Over 300 new jobs are coming to western Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced a new paper mill will call Henderson home.

Lilly King is coming back to the Hoosier state with another Olympic medal. She and another American teammate snagged the sliver and bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/30
Lilly King wins silver medal in 200m breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics
Evansville man sentenced to 4 years in connection to teen’s death
