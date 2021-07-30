Evansville man sentenced to 4 years in connection to teen’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will spend the next four years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide.

Eriyon Gibson was accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Rylan Conway back in July 2020.

An affidavit shows Gibson told officers he unloaded the gun, then pointed it at Conway while they were joking around.

Officers say Gibson told police he only pulled the trigger because he thought the gun was empty.

