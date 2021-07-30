Evansville business donates 50 bags of baking soda to help fight graffiti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department received a big donation from a local business on Friday.

The donation will help keep the city looking great.

Slay’s Restoration donated fifty 50-pound bags of baking soda to the EPD Crime Prevention Unit. This is the second time the business has donated.

These donations help the unit get unwanted graffiti off buildings around Evansville.

In turn, this helps the city look better and be a little safer, especially when graffiti is derogatory and dangerous.

”It doesn’t cost the public anything, and this to me is a really good example of a community partnership, where they help us out,” EPD Officer Nick Sandullo said. “And it benefits everybody, benefits the public, benefits us.”

EPD officials tell 14 News the last donation they received from Slay’s Restoration lasted them three years and helped clean up a lot of graffiti.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.