EPD sergeant helps create bill to protect domestic violence victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bill that protects domestic violence victims that an Evansville Police Sergeant helped create has been signed into law.

A post on EPD’s Facebook page says that Sgt. Matt Karges helped make that bill with Senator Michael Crider and House Representative Wendy McNamara.

According to the post, Senate Bill SB0079 helps protect domestic violence victims by enhancing the crime of domestic battery to a level six felony if the victim has a protective order against the suspect or if the court has issued a no-contact order.

Officials with the EPD said Sgt. Karges noticed a gap between existing laws that left victims more vulnerable.

That bill was signed into law on Thursday by Governor Holcomb.

