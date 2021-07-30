Downtown Evansville shares e-scooter safety tips

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville posted a video to Facebook on Wednesday, reminding people of how to be safe while using e-scooters

Scooter services have been in Evansville since 2019.

City officials recently added many more to the area with the company Lime joining the market in late June.

Josh Armstrong, the president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, says with so many people out and about, it was as good a time as any to remind people about the guidelines.

First and foremost, city officials pointed out that helmets can save lives in an accident.

It’s also important to remember the scooters belong on the road, so traffic laws must be obeyed.

Riders also have to be at least 16 years old, sober and alone on the scooter.

Armstrong said the most important thing a rider can do is be cautious and aware.

“When you’re on the scooter, it makes some great selfies to hold up and record yourself going down the street,” Armstrong said. “That’s not a good idea. The do’s are just pay attention, drive defensively, know what’s around you, and agai, just wear a helmet.”

When riders are done on the scooters, they should be sure to leave them somewhere safe and out of the way.

Click here to read a full list of ordinances regarding e-scooters that were passed by the city of Evansville.

