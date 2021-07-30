DCPS offering free meals to students for 2021-22 school year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools are planning to give free breakfast and lunch to students this upcoming school year.

The school district encourages parents to still apply for free and reduced-price meals if they normally would.

This is because the information could affect the fees and pandemic benefits that schools receive.

Click here to fill out the application online.

