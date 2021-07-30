Birthday Club
Daviess Co. family winds up in Olympic swimmer’s Alaska high school after earthquake

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seward, Alaska (WFIE) - A Tri-State family was in Alaska this week during that 8.2 magnitude earthquake, and as they were evacuated to a safe area, they found themselves in a place that has something in common with home.

[8.2 magnitude quake in Alaska’s Aleutian Chain generates small tsunami]

The Barnett family of Whitesville, Kentucky, was vacationing in Seward, Alaska. After the earthquake, there were sent to the town’s safe zone, Steward High School.

That’s the high school of Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby.

Earlier this week, Jacoby took first place in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the Tokoyo Olympics. Her watch party at the high school went viral because the crowd erupted when Jacoby won.

She beat out Evansville’s Lilly King, who won bronze.

[Evansville’s Lilly King places 3rd in Olympic 100m breaststroke finals]

While it was scary for the family to hear the tsunami sirens and announcements, their son, Blaise said, “if you have to endure a tsunami, might as well do it hanging out in a memorable spot.”

A warning, the audio on this video is a loud tone from the sirens:

Cooler, Less Humid