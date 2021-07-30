Daviess Co. custodian recognized as ‘Fred Award’ winner

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State custodian is being recognized at the state level.

Daniel Lyne, who works as a custodian at Daviess County Public Schools, was presented with the 2021 Fred Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators during a ceremony in Louisville on Friday.

The Fred Award recognizes individuals for their exceptional devotion to kids and service to others.

Those who nominated Lyne highlighted his generous heart and his dedication to the students and staff.

Lyne is expected to address the school district in a video message on the first day of classes.

