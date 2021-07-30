Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Daviess Co. custodian recognized as ‘Fred Award’ winner

Daniel Lyne, a Daviess County Public Schools custodian, was presented with the 2021 Fred Award...
Daniel Lyne, a Daviess County Public Schools custodian, was presented with the 2021 Fred Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators during a ceremony in Louisville on Friday.(Source: Daviess County Public Schools)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State custodian is being recognized at the state level.

Daniel Lyne, who works as a custodian at Daviess County Public Schools, was presented with the 2021 Fred Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators during a ceremony in Louisville on Friday.

The Fred Award recognizes individuals for their exceptional devotion to kids and service to others.

Those who nominated Lyne highlighted his generous heart and his dedication to the students and staff.

Lyne is expected to address the school district in a video message on the first day of classes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianne Glaser.
Police: Woman arrested after hitting moped driver
Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson
Biggest jackpot winner ever at French Lick Casino
Southern Ind. man wins French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 163 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Jones.
Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop

Latest News

Attendees at the Vanderburgh County Fair this week can take home some homemade art.
Chainsaw artist making noise with artwork at Vanderburgh Co. Fair
Whitesville family captures tsunami warnings at Olympic star's high school
Daviess Co. family winds up in Olympic swimmer’s Alaska high school after earthquake
The Daviess County School District plans to give free breakfast and lunch to students for the...
DCPS offering free meals to students for 2021-22 school year
The Evansville Police Department received a big donation from a local business on Friday.
Evansville business donates 50 bags of baking soda to help fight graffiti