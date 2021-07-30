Cooler, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp summer cold front extinguished the first Heat Advisory of the summer that pushed the heat index 100 to 109 on Thursday. Today, not as hot as high temps sink into the mid-80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler as lows cascade into the lower 60s.

Another cold front will punch weekend temps well below normal. Saturday, mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool as high temps only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a 60% chance of shower and thunderstorms. However, severe weather is not expected.

Sunday, becoming mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. The severe weather threat will remain low. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.