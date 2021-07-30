Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cooler, Less Humid

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp summer cold front extinguished the first Heat Advisory of the summer that pushed the heat index 100 to 109 on Thursday. Today, not as hot as high temps sink into the mid-80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler as lows cascade into the lower 60s.

Another cold front will punch weekend temps well below normal. Saturday, mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool as high temps only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a 60% chance of shower and thunderstorms. However, severe weather is not expected.

Sunday, becoming mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. The severe weather threat will remain low. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianne Glaser.
Police: Woman arrested after hitting moped driver
Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson
Jason Jones.
Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop
Biggest jackpot winner ever at French Lick Casino
Southern Ind. man wins French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever
Gov. Beshear updates back-to-school plans to reflect new CDC guidance

Latest News

14 Frist Alert 7/30
14 Frist Alert 7/30
14 First Alert 7/29 at 10pm
On alert for strong storms Thursday night
14 First Alert 7/29 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/29 at 10pm
7/29 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/29 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast