Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Chainsaw artist making noise with artwork at Vanderburgh Co. Fair

Attendees at the Vanderburgh County Fair this week can take home some homemade art.
Attendees at the Vanderburgh County Fair this week can take home some homemade art.(WFIE)
By Derek Mullins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attendees at the Vanderburgh County Fair this week can take home some homemade art.

French Lick resident Jason Emmons owns Bear Hollow Wood Carvers.

Emmons first got into wood carving nearly 20 years ago after a show in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He then turned his self-taught passion into a full-time career, traveling all over the country for different events.

“We do about 300 show dates in 22 states,” Emmons said. “All the way from the Oregon State Fair, to Dover for NASCAR, all the way down to New Mexico for the (Albuquerque International) Balloon Fiesta.”

All proceeds from the auction will go towards scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianne Glaser.
Police: Woman arrested after hitting moped driver
Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson
Biggest jackpot winner ever at French Lick Casino
Southern Ind. man wins French Lick Casino’s biggest jackpot ever
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 163 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Jones.
Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop

Latest News

Daniel Lyne, a Daviess County Public Schools custodian, was presented with the 2021 Fred Award...
Daviess Co. custodian recognized as ‘Fred Award’ winner
Whitesville family captures tsunami warnings at Olympic star's high school
Daviess Co. family winds up in Olympic swimmer’s Alaska high school after earthquake
The Daviess County School District plans to give free breakfast and lunch to students for the...
DCPS offering free meals to students for 2021-22 school year
The Evansville Police Department received a big donation from a local business on Friday.
Evansville business donates 50 bags of baking soda to help fight graffiti