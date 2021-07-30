18-year-old still hospitalized after Highway 57 crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After Tuesday’s crash on Highway 57 left him with life-threatening injuries, 18-year-old Aidan Mercer needed a massive blood transfusion.

This is according to his mother, Jess Mendel.

[PREVIOUS: Authorities: 2 taken to hospital following crash on Highway 57 near Baseline]

She says it took an Ascension St. Vincent trauma team and 14 units of blood before the teenager could be airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.

That’s where he is scheduled to undergo more surgery and recovery.

Aidan Mercer (Credit: Jess Mendel) (WFIE)

Mendel says if it weren’t for the available blood at the local American Red Cross, Mercer wouldn’t have survived the flight to Louisville.

She hopes her son’s experience will serve as a reminder to donate blood. Mendel says people can donate in Aidan’s name.

On Friday, Mendel shared the following recovery update on Facebook.

“Y’all, our boy is coming back! Spontaneously moved legs and feet. Opened eyes briefly! Surgeries this morning for jaw and leg trauma. #AidanStrong”

Mendel thanks the Evansville community for its outpouring of support during this difficult time.

She says she specifically thanks Scott Township Fire & EMS for “saving the lives of her two children.”

To help Aidan and his family, a GoFundMe has been created to assist with medical expenses. That link can be found here.

Aidan is a 2021 graduate of Evansville North High School. Football fans may remember him as No. 90.

Aidan has plans to attend DePauw University in the fall and play football for the Tigers.

Head Coach Brett Dietz says the team is praying for his recovery, adding:

“We’re saddened to hear the news about Aidan and our prayers go out to him, as well as his family and friends and the Evansville North Community. The DePauw family sends its best wishes for Aidan’s recovery and the continued pursuit of his dreams.”

