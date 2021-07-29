Birthday Club
UE requiring masks indoors starting Monday

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is following CDC recommendations and will require masks indoors.

USI also made the move earlier this week.

Here is the full statement from UE:

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 rapidly circulates across the nation, cases are rising at the local, state, and national levels. On Tuesday, July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidelines for masks, recommending that fully vaccinated individuals also wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Throughout the pandemic, the University of Evansville (UE) has closely adhered to the CDC guidelines. Effective Monday, August 2, UE will begin requiring masks or face coverings indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing of at least three feet will also be observed. This policy will remain in force until public health data and vaccine status indicate that face coverings are no longer necessary.

UE continues to encourage the campus community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Coronavirus Healthcare Task Force will continue to closely monitor the situation and asks that everyone remain vigilant and take protective measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

