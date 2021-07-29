Birthday Club
Tri-State heatwave taking toll on outdoor workers

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a heat index above 100 degrees, the current heatwave is especially hard on those that work outdoors.

Ben Willis owns Willis Landscape and Concrete, and has no choice but to brave the summer heat.

“People ask about the weather all the time,” Willis said. “And it is brutally hot out here, everyone can admit that.”

Concrete is a hands-on job, without a remote or an indoor option, and Willis and his crew can’t miss an opportunity.

Part of what keeps them outside on days like Wednesday is demand.

In the time it took his crew to pour an 18-by-18 feet slab of concrete on Tuesday, Willis received 30 calls from potential customers needing concrete poured for them.

Landscaping crews are working outdoors too, which under normal circumstances is something they enjoy.

“I like working outside,” landscaper Rodney Cooper said. “[I] don’t like necessarily to work in the extreme heat, you know, but it’s a job.”

People outside may be struggling with the humidity as much as the heat.

Our 14 First Alert team says high humidity keeps sweat from evaporating, which keeps people sweating and overheats their body faster.

For Willis, doing what you love makes the uncomfortable days worth it.

“I thank God we’re blessed enough to be out here moving around to be completely honest with you, I really do,” Willis said. “Well, you know, you’re making a living. I mean we picked it. I love pouring concrete. Sometimes I have dreams about pouring concrete, right?”

