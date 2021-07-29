Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We’re weeks away from Daviess County students packing those backpacks, but first, the schools need your help stuffing the bus with classroom supplies.

Governor Beshear is stopping by Henderson today for what he calls the biggest economic development announcement in decades.

Lilly King has another shot at gold tonight. She’s racing in the 200-meter breaststroke, and you can watch her take a plunge at an Evansville pool.

Princeton’s Jackie Young is coming home a gold medalist. Her hometown is planning a big celebration in her honor.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

