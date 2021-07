POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff says a grain bin explosion was reported Thursday near Green Plaines, an ethanol fuel producer on W. Franklin Road in Mt. Vernon.

That’s near A.B. Power Plant.

Authorities say it was a grain bin elevator that exploded.

They say nobody was hurt.

The scene is now clear.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.