Prayer dedication set for Evansville Christian’s new elementary campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Christian School is holding a prayer service at its new elementary campus at the corner of Lincoln and Epworth.

That’s where K-sixth grade students will head to class in just a few weeks.

Thursday’s prayer dedication starts at 5:30 p.m.

After that, families can get their first look at the campus with self-guided tours.

The first day of school for Evansville Christian Students is August 18.

