Prayer dedication set for Evansville Christian’s new elementary campus
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Christian School is holding a prayer service at its new elementary campus at the corner of Lincoln and Epworth.
That’s where K-sixth grade students will head to class in just a few weeks.
Thursday’s prayer dedication starts at 5:30 p.m.
After that, families can get their first look at the campus with self-guided tours.
The first day of school for Evansville Christian Students is August 18.
