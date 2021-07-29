Police: Woman arrested after hitting moped driver

EVANSVILLE., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after officers say she hit a man on a moped.

Officers were called to the Lloyd Expressway just east of Highway 41 after a woman called saying she hit somebody on a moped with her SUV.

Authorities say they found the victim waving officers down on the shoulder of the Lloyd. Officers say they saw that he was bleeding from the back of his head.

According to officials, the driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Karianne Glaser, told officers she was driving east on the Lloyd in the center lane.

Glaser said the moped driver was in the right lane and was serving back and forth between the right and center lanes.

She told officers that the moped driver swerved in front of her, causing her to slam on her breaks.

However, she said she couldn’t stop in time.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

According to officers, Glaser was talking about how she had been drinking all day and wasn’t sure if she would be able to blow the legal limit.

Officers say through a blood test, they determined her BAC was .167.

