Owensboro, Daviess Co. schools hosting annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro and Daviess County schools are partnering Thursday for the annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

You can find those buses at 5031 Fredricka Street Walmart and at 3151 Kentucky 54 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make a donation to help kids get started off on the right foot this year.

Both Daviess County and Owensboro go back on August 11.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved

