Ohio Co. man arrested, charged with attempted murder of police officer

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is in jail on a long list of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer after a pursuit Tuesday.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they received calls about an assault and theft of a pickup truck from a home on Kronos Loop in Centertown.

Before deputies got to the scene, they say they saw the suspect, 24-year-old Jeremy Bates, driving the stolen truck on Kronos Loop.

Deputies tried to stop him.

However, during Bates’ attempt to get away, authorities say he rammed into two different sheriff’s office vehicles, which disabled one.

They say he also rammed into a civilian’s car.

Bates was eventually taken into custody after fighting with deputies.

Authorities say the victim, Bates’ father, was treated for multiple serious injuries suffered during the reported assault.

