Mayor Winnecke proclaims August as ‘Child Support Awareness Month’

On Thursday, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed the month of August as “Child Support Awareness Month” in Evansville.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed the month of August as “Child Support Awareness Month” in Evansville.

Mayor Winnecke says this proclamation is a way to raise awareness for the amount of money owed to Indiana parents in unpaid child support.

14 News was able to speak with Julie Eder, a child support advocate who supports the proclamation, but says more still needs to be done.

”It’s just not the people who are receiving public assistance, it goes all the way up to people making over $100,000 a year,” Eder said. “There’s issues with everyone and it needs to be resolved.”

In August, people will start to see billboards around Evansville to help raise awareness for the cause.

