Jasper chosen as finalist for state grant to fund preservation projects.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JAPSER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is a step closer to preserving important pieces of Main Street.

The city has been named a finalist in the PreservINg Main Street Pilot Program, which will provide the winning city with $2 million.

The money will target downtown preservation projects.

“This is a great opportunity for the Heart of Jasper to continue their great work in the downtown area,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide said. “Through their aggressiveness in influencing the development of this area of our city in the past year, they have positioned Heart of Jasper well to qualify as a finalist for this highly competitive grant.”

Judges for the five-city final will visit Jasper on September 10.

