Indiana lawmakers provide free meals to law enforcement

Three Indiana state representatives treated a group of first responders to a free meal in Evansville on Thursday.
Three Indiana state representatives treated a group of first responders to a free meal in Evansville on Thursday.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three Indiana state representatives treated a group of first responders to a free meal on Thursday.

Papa Bear’s Catering was set up at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue to serve a meal to law enforcement in the area. Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says this act goes a long way in raising morale.

“We value you, most importantly, we want to thank you,” Rep. Wendy McNamara said. “Thank you for everything you do for our community, and putting on that vest and uniform every day, and going out and making sure our community is kept safe.”

McNamara says they are planning on hosting this event next year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

