Ind. reports 31 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,284 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 769,875 confirmed cases and 13,570 deaths.

The map shows 31 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Perry County, six new cases in Gibson and Spencer Counties, and five new cases in Pike County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,269 cases, 405 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,291 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,094 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,906 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,831 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,642 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,393 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,430 cases, 34 deaths

