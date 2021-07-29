EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Heat Advisory of the summer will end quickly tonight as a cold front approaches from the northeast. Try to reduce strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in an air-conditioned room. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; those with breathing problems, asthma, and COPD.

Sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will climb to 102-109 during peak heating...the highest of the summer to date. A cold front will draw closer sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Lows temps will sink into the lower 70s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.

Friday, not as hot as high temps sink behind a cold front into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows sink into the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool as high temps only reach the upper 70s. There is a 50% chance of shower and thunderstorms. However, severe weather is not expected.

