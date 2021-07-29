Gunshots fired into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are asking the public for information about a shots fired investigation.

The say shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, they were called to the 1200 block of Helm Street because a window of a home was shot out.

Officers say they found two more bullet holes in the siding of the house, and one bullet went all the way through the house and hit a neighbor’s house.

Police say they found fresh gun casings in the grass.

The 69-year-old old woman who lives in the home was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

