Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.

That will be at 11:30 a.m. You’ll be able to watch that here.

The Governor is expected to talk about economic development, infrastructure and vaccine incentives.

Governor Beshear is also set to stop in Henderson Thursday afternoon to make a major economic development announcement.

