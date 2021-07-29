Evansville watch party planned as Lilly King aims for 2nd medal at Tokyo Olympics.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A community watch party will soon be underway for Lilly King, who’s trying to win her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday night.

It’s another exciting night for the city of Evansville, as the community gets together to cheer on the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Reitz High School graduate.

The party started Monday over at Bosse Field for King’s first Olympic final, but Thursday’s festivities are taking place at Mosby Pool in Howell Park.

Food trucks and free swimming will be on tap before the race.

Coverage for the Olympic 200-meter breaststroke final is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.

King’s race is scheduled at approximately 8:41 p.m.

You can watch the Olympic final live on WFIE.

Viewers can also watch the race online, but a TV provider log-in is required.

On Wednesday, King finished fifth overall in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinals, placing second in her heat with a time of 2:22.27.

She fell just short of South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett, who finished with the fastest time in the heat at 2:22.08.

