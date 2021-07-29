Birthday Club
Evansville restaurants struggling with labor shortage

Evansville restaurants are coming up with different ways to cope with a lack of workers.
Evansville restaurants are coming up with different ways to cope with a lack of workers.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local restaurants are taking different approaches to handle a labor shortage.

Walton’s International Comfort Food in downtown Evansville is facing a problem that many restaurants are dealing with.

“The customers are there,” Walton’s Owner Tim Mills said. “It’s just, we don’t have the labor to take care of them in the way we would like to take care of them.”

So management is choosing to adapt and become Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen. Instead of staying as a full-service restaurant with servers taking orders at tables, they are closing down to make renovations to become a quick casual place, where customers place their orders at the front counter, then workers run it out to them.

“We’ll probably be able to run it on a third of the staff,” Mills said.

On the other side of town, the Pie Pan Restaurant and Bakery temporarily closed to deal with its staffing problems.

On the business’s Facebook page, management said they have been short-handed for months and didn’t have enough people to make it through the weekend.

Their voicemail currently includes the following message:

“It saddens us to have to close, and we hope to be able to find staff and reopen as soon as possible.”

Walton’s owners say being a restaurant owner is a lifestyle, but it comes with its fair share of stress.

“It goes up and down,” Mills said. “Makes you wonder why you’re still in the business sometimes.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

