DCPS planning to hold mental health summit on Tuesday.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hosting a mental health summit next week.

District officials say the summit is for educators and will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center.

“The Umbrella Projects: Rise Up for Resilience” is designed to provide intensive and practical strategies and support for anyone who works with children experiencing different barriers with learning and success.

Officials say 500 education professionals from across Kentucky will attend, including principals, administrators, guidance counselors and more.

